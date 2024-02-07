X
Save 15% on Phone and Other Accessories at Speck With This Deal for CNET Readers

You can pick up anything from the Speck website and save 15% when you enter our exclusive discount code.

Even the best phones, computers, and tablets need to be accessorized and Speck is one of the companies that has become the go-to for so many people. Whether it's a new case for your iPhone 15 or a cover for your MacBook Air, Speck has it all. And now we can help you pick up those essential accessories while saving some money in the process.

Right now Speck is offering a 15% discount across its entire website when you enter our exclusive discount code at checkout. All you have to do is make sure to enter the code CNET15 and do it soon -- this deal is live from today, Feb. 7 through to midnight PT on Feb. 14. If you've been on the fence about picking up that case, now might be the time to act.

See at Speck

Speck's website is full of great accessories whether you're in the Apple ecosystem or prefer your devices to run Android. The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 is covered as you'd expect, with cases starting from $34 after entering our code, and that's just the beginning. There are accessories for Google's Pixel 8 Pro from just $17 and the rest of the Google lineup, too. Just remember that you do need to enter that code at checkout, otherwise you'll pay more than you need to. There are even Apple AirTag cases from just $13 so you need never lose anything again.

Reading this too late and cradling a broken phone? No problem, we've got you covered -- be sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals before placing your order anywhere else.

Shopping laptop image

