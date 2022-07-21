Save $140 On the Already Budget-Friendly Acer Chromebook 315

What you want to do with your laptop will ultimately determine which one is the ideal choice for you. The high-end hardware found on pricier laptops isn't essential for most people, so if a big screen, user-friendly interface and affordability are your top priorities, a Chromebook is probably all you need.

If most of your work is done over the web, this Acer Chromebook 315 is a great choice. It has a large 15.6-inch HD display, and promises battery life of up to 12.5 hours so you can work all day without interruption. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM, and while it has just 32GB of storage, you can expand it given the built-in microSD card reader. It's also equipped with two USB-C ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for added versatility. And with an Auto Update Expiration of June 2026, Google will continue to provide updates and support for this model for years to come.

