Save $120 on This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

A great way to simplify the way you clean your home is using a robot vacuum. However, with so many models on the market, all offering different features, it can be hard picking the right one. Eufy is a great starting point for affordable yet solid options. The Eufy Clean X10 Pro normally has a heavy price tag of $800. However, right now you can get $120 off on Amazon if you're a Prime member, bringing the price down to just $680.

This robot vacuum's features put it at the premium end of the market. Not only does it vacuum, but it's also equipped with a mopping function, making it ideal for homes that have a mix of hardwood floors and carpets. With a rated suction power of 8,000Pa, it can tackle all sorts of debris, including pet hair. It also has a 3-liter clean water tank which should give you enough water to mop your home at least two or three times before refilling. This device uses smart cleaning technology, so it can avoid objects and connect to your phone so you can control the device from anywhere at your fingertips.

