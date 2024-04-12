Save $104 Off This Stunning Red Apple Watch Series 9 While You Still Can

The Apple Watch Series 9 might not be that big of an upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 8, but it very much deserves its spot on our list of the best smartwatches money can buy. It's fast, reliable, and if you take advantage of this deal, bright red to boot. The best part: You can pick one up today for just $295, saving you $104 over the original asking price. The catch? Apple Watch prices are super volatile on Amazon right now, so we can't vouch for how long this price is going to last.

This particular Apple Watch Series 9 is the 41mm model and Amazon says it also comes with the blood oxygen sensor that is now officially banned in the United States. That means that once stocks have sold through, no Apple Watch Series 9 sold in the U.S. will have that feature so make sure to factor that into your thinking here.

The rest of the Apple Watch is as you'd expect and offers the usual health and fitness tracking and monitoring features we've come to expect. There's an App Store full of apps and games waiting to be downloaded and the lifesaving ECG and heart monitoring technologies are all present and correct.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen in a while, so act fast if you want to take advantage of it. Prefer your Apple Watch to be more rugged? Our list of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals is just waiting to put a new smartwatch on your wrist.