Save $100 Off the Latest Apple Watch Series 9 With Banned Blood Oxygen Feature Included

If you're ready to treat yourself to a new smartwatch and already have an iPhone, the Apple Watch is absolutely the best option. In fact, the latest Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now and now you can put one on your wrist with a massive $100 discount thanks to a limited-time deal Best Buy. But be quick, these deals are only going to last until the end of the day.

Right now you can order a new Apple Watch Series 9 in the 41mm size at the retailer for just $299 and the 45mm version is now yours for just $329, too. There are multiple colors on offer across both sizes as well as some discounts on a limited number of cellular-enabled models -- bringing the price down to just $429 for a 45mm model. Unlike some previous promotions, you don't have to be a My Best Buy member to get in on this deal and you'll even get some Apple services thrown in for good measure.

Another bonus when buying from Best Buy right now is that these Apple Watches continue to support checking your blood oxygen levels, something that isn't available at the Apple Store right now. A patent dispute means these models are no longer allowed to be imported into the United States, meaning the feature will only be available on new Apple Watches until current stocks are sold out. If it's an important feature to you, grab your new Apple Watch now while you still can.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was just released in fall 2023 and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

Buyers can look forward to an App Store full of possibilities including health tracking, games, and more. With Apple Pay support you can make payments on the go even if you don't have your wallet or iPhone, too.

Prefer to do your shopping at Amazon? It can't quite match Best Buy's prices yet but some do come close with a 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 now just $330 if you clip the on-screen coupon. And for more savings on the Apple Watch, be sure to hit up our dedicated Apple Watch deals roundup for the latest discounts and promotions.