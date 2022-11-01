Amazon Drivers at Risk Twitter Whiplash Vine Comeback? Daylight Saving Time SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Verizon Price Hike for Hotspots Is Costco Cheaper? Blood Pressure Pills Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Satechi Slashes Tech Accessory Prices With Early Black Friday Deals

From charging stations to multiport adapters, smart plugs and more, you can take advantage of savings on top tech at Satechi.
2 min read

It's time to start preparing for the holidays. And if you're looking to stock up on some tech gifts for your loved ones, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to cash in on great prices. There are a ton of early deals already available. Get up to 40% off top tech from Satechi's Black Friday Collection when you use promo code DEALS at checkout now through Nov. 28 while supplies last. 
Satechi/CNET

Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter: $60

Save $40

When you need to stay connected on the go, a multiport adapter can make things simple. This portable device features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots and gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables. Whether you want this handy adapter for your daily workstation or take it with you so you're ready for whatever the day brings, wherever you are, this is a solid investment that can help you stay ultraproductive from anywhere. The black variant of this $100 multiport adapter is just $60 right now when you use promo code DEALS at checkout.

$60 at Satechi
Satechi/CNET

Satechi Dual-Sided Eco-Leather Deskmate: $24

Save $16

Desk mats bring style to your workspace, and the best ones offer function, too. Such is the case with Satechi's Deskmate. It's made of polyurethane leather and is dual-sided with two different colors so that you can switch up your aesthetic. It also has a smooth, water-resistant surface so you can clean up any spills or debris with ease and keep your wooden or varnished surfaces protected from wear and tear. This mat normally lists for $40, but you can snag the dual-sided pink and purple variant for $24 with promo code DEALS.

$24 at Satechi
Satechi/CNET

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods: $18

Save $12

Satechi's Wireless Charging Dock features a direct USB-C connection to recharge your AirPods when connected to a powered Type-C device, making it a great addition to your workstation -- eliminate cord clutter while getting a power boost. This 5-watt dock has an indicator light and grooved edges to keep your AirPods in place. Keep in mind, this dock is only compatible with Apple AirPods models with a wireless charging case.

$18 at Satechi

Be sure to check out these and other great deals at Satechi. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.