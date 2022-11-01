Satechi Slashes Tech Accessory Prices With Early Black Friday Deals

It's time to start preparing for the holidays. And if you're looking to stock up on some tech gifts for your loved ones, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to cash in on great prices. There are a ton of early deals already available. Get up to 40% off top tech from Satechi's when you use promo code DEALS at checkout now through Nov. 28 while supplies last.

Satechi/CNET When you need to stay connected on the go, a multiport adapter can make things simple. This portable device features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots and gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables. Whether you want this handy adapter for your daily workstation or take it with you so you're ready for whatever the day brings, wherever you are, this is a solid investment that can help you stay ultraproductive from anywhere. The black variant of this $100 multiport adapter is just $60 right now when you use promo code DEALS at checkout.

Satechi/CNET Desk mats bring style to your workspace, and the best ones offer function, too. Such is the case with Satechi's Deskmate. It's made of polyurethane leather and is dual-sided with two different colors so that you can switch up your aesthetic. It also has a smooth, water-resistant surface so you can clean up any spills or debris with ease and keep your wooden or varnished surfaces protected from wear and tear. This mat normally lists for $40, but you can snag the dual-sided pink and purple variant for $24 with promo code DEALS.

Satechi/CNET Satechi's Wireless Charging Dock features a direct USB-C connection to recharge your AirPods when connected to a powered Type-C device, making it a great addition to your workstation -- eliminate cord clutter while getting a power boost. This 5-watt dock has an indicator light and grooved edges to keep your AirPods in place. Keep in mind, this dock is only compatible with Apple AirPods models with a wireless charging case.

