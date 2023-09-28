SanDisk's Extreme Pro 1TB Rugged SSD Is Just $110, Saving $68 Today Only

Taking large amounts of data with you doesn't have to be difficult, even if you're going somewhere adventurous. The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is a rugged little bit of kit, and now you can pick up the 1-terabyte version at a price you can't afford to ignore.

External storage can be a real lifesaver and the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is among the best. Right now you can get one of your very own for just $110 at Best Buy, a price that represents a big saving over the original $178 asking price. You'll need to be quick, though. This price isn't going to last beyond today.

This SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD gives you 1TB of storage, so you have plenty of space to back up your most important documents, photos, videos and more, and it boasts data transfer speeds of up to 2,000 megabytes per second. And because it's pocket-sized and is designed with a carabiner loop built in, it's easy to keep it with you, even when you're on the go. If you need more storage, larger amounts are available with even bigger discounts from the same page.

Plus, the device itself has a durable design, including a silicone shell for protection from accidental drops and an IP55 rating that ensures water- and dust resistance. With its USB Type-C interface, it's compatible with a wide range of smartphones and computers, including both Mac and PC. It even has password protection and 128-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your files secure.

If the Best Buy deal sells out or expires, Amazon's the next best thing with a current price of $120 which is still a great deal.