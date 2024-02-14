Samsung's Massive 49-Inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor Sees $600 Amazon Saving

When we talk about the best computer monitors on the market it's impossible not to consider the Samsung Odyssey series including the huge 49-inch monster that is the Odyssey G9. It's a beast of a display, but it's also one that costs a small fortune. That is, unless you manage to find a deal that saves you some cash.

It just so happens that there is such a deal running right now. Amazon will sell you the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor for a cut price of $1,200 if you get your order in before the deal comes to an end. We don't know when the monitor will return to its full $1,800 asking price, so it's worth ordering as soon as possible if you want to get in on the savings. You can also order direct from Best Buy for the same $1,200 price if that's your preferred route.

Deal or not, it's easy to see why the Samsung Odyssey G9 is priced the way it is. The huge 49-inch dual QHD display looks stunning and has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03mn response time. Both of those things make this monitor perfectly suited to gaming, while AMD FreeSync Premium Pro just puts the icing on the cake. Other features that are worth noting include HDR support, Gaming Hub and built-in supports for Bixby and Alexa voice assistants.

Even when it's discounted, there's no denying this is a costly monitor so be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best monitor deals if you're in need of something a little different.