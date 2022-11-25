Run Away With 35% Off Brooks' Ghost 14 Shoes

All Black Friday weekend Brooks Running is offering 35% off its popular Ghost 14 road running shoes. The shoes, which were once $140, are now available online for $90. This is a deal you can't miss out on.

The Ghost 14 are the shoes my family and I swear by. Take a run while wearing a pair of Ghost 14 shoes and you'll barely notice them, they're so lightweight. The soft cushioning of the shoe, along with the improved fit, makes the Ghost 14 one of the best running shoes out there. It's also Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.