Rosetta Stone Black Friday Offer Saves 50% on Lifetime License to Learn Any Language

It's not easy to pick up a new language. I should know; I studied Japanese in college. Early on in my studies, I used Rosetta Stone, which provided me with a solid grounding on the language's sound and writing system (as much as a beginner could expect). This deal at gives you a lifetime subscription to learn any language for just $149, saving you $150.

This membership provides you with access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings.

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent utilizing speech recognition technology.

Anyone who buys this subscription is eligible for a refund within the first thirty days of their purchase. And if you want, grab this subscription for the linguaphile in your life as well.