Rosetta Stone Black Friday Offer Saves 50% on Lifetime License to Learn Any Language

Here's the Black Friday deal that will keep on giving with learning popular languages from around the world.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Rosetta Stone lifetime license Black Friday offer
Rosetta Stone

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's not easy to pick up a new language. I should know; I studied Japanese in college. Early on in my studies, I used Rosetta Stone, which provided me with a solid grounding on the language's sound and writing system (as much as a beginner could expect). This Black Friday deal at Rosetta Stone gives you a lifetime subscription to learn any language for just $149, saving you $150.

See at Rosetta Stone

This membership provides you with access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. 

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent utilizing speech recognition technology. 

Anyone who buys this subscription is eligible for a refund within the first thirty days of their purchase. And if you want, grab this subscription for the linguaphile in your life as well. 

