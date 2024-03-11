Revamp Your Space With Grid Studio's Techie Art for as Low as $99

If you're a tech lover looking for something unique to add a little ambiance to your office, game room or den, Grid Studio's frames are a great choice. These deconstructed gadgets make great art pieces, and right now, you can snag one at a great price. Grid is currently offering up to $300 off select frames, and you can save another 15% when you use the promo code SP15 at checkout now through March 31.

One of the best offers you'll find at this sale is over $300 off the Grid 1. It's a 13-inch frame that features the components of the first-generation iPhone -- making it the perfect piece for Apple fans. And you can snag it for just $339 after the promo code is applied.

Or if you're looking to give the gamer in your life a dose of nostalgia, you can snag them this Grid Game Boy Color, which features the clear atomic purple color variant of this iconic handheld console. It's automatically $50 off, and you can save an extra $30 off using the promo code, which drops the price down to $169.

And for the lowest prices on framed pieces in this sale, you can snag the Grid 4S or preorder the Grid NES controller for just $99 right now. That's a $70 discount on each. Just note that these two pieces are not included with the promo code offer and the Nintendo controller won't ship until the holidays, so keep that in mind as you shop.

You can also find a ton of other product teardowns, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini. Just be sure to use the coupon code SP15 at checkout for maximum savings. Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so that you get exactly what you want.