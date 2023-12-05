X
These Restaurant Gift Cards Give You Something for the Holidays, Too

From The Cheesecake Factory to Panera Bread, these restaurants make sure gift-givers also receive a little something.

Panera gift card

For every $50 you spend on Panera gift cards get a $10 bonus card for yourself.

 Panera

It can be challenging to find just the right present for friends and family -- not to mention coworkers, teachers or other professionals you may rely on -- especially if you're not entirely sure what they'd like.

Restaurant gift cards are a great option for any number of recipients. And many restaurant chains are sweetening the pot by giving you freebies or a bonus card with every gift card purchase. 
If you need a gift for someone who's hard to shop for -- and wouldn't mind a bonus for yourself -- check out our list of restaurant gift cards below.

Applebee's

Through the end of 2023, get a free $10 Applebee's gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

Benihana

Spend $50 in gift cards at Benihana and get a $10 promo card for yourself. If you spend $200 in gift cards, you'll get $60 to spend on yourself at the Japanese steakhouse chain.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Through New Year's Day, get a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card online at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. Spend $100 and get a $20 bonus card, plus a VIP card that gets you 20% off any purchase. 

Black Angus Steakhouse

Spend $50 on gift cards at Black Angus through Dec. 31 and get $10 in Bonus Bucks. 

Bonefish Grill

Receive a $10 e-bonus card from Bonefish Grill with every $50 gift card bought through Dec. 31.

Buca di Beppo

Bucca di Beppo gift cards

Spend $50 in gift cards at Buca di Beppo and get two $10 reward cards.

 Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Through New Year's Eve, buy a $50 Buca di Beppo gift card and get two $10 reward cards valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2024.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings order

Spend $25 in Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and get a $5 coupon.

 Buffalo Wild Wings

Through Dec. 31, spend $25 on Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and get a $5 coupon valid on food and non-alcoholic beverages from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2024.

California Pizza Kitchen

Spend $100 on gift cards at California Pizza Kitchen and get a bonus $20 gift card.

Carvel

Carvel gift card

Earn $5 back when you buy a Carvel gift card.

 Carvel

Earn a $5 Carvel Reward Card with the purchase of at least $25 in Carvel gift cards through Jan. 1.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory gift card

Score $15 back when you spend $50 on Cheesecake Factory gift cards.

 The Cheesecake Factory

Buy a $50 gift card at The Cheesecake Factory by Dec. 31 and get a $15 bonus eCard for yourself. Bonus eCards must be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2024. 

Chili's

Through Dec. 31, get a bonus $10 e-card when you spend at least $50 on Chili's gift cards.

Cold Stone Creamery

Coldstone Creamery gift card

Get $15 back when you spend $50 on Cold Stone gift cards.

 Cold Stone Creamery

Spend $50 on Cold Stone Creamery gift card before New Year's Eve and get a $15 bonus e-card for yourself.

Denny's

With every $25 gift card purchase at Denny's, get a free $5 card.

First Watch

This holiday season, spend $50 on First Watch e-gift cards and get $10 back in Bonus Bucks. Fun fact: The name of this Florida-based breakfast chain references the first shift aboard a ship, since First Watch restaurants are open only from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Through Dec. 31, get a $10 Grimaldi's gift card when you buy a $50 gift card or get a $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. Don't forget about it, though -- the bonus card expires on Jan 31, 2024.

IHOP

Through Jan. 7, 2024, when you spend $25 in gift cards at IHOP, you get a $5 reward card to spend by Feb. 25, 2024.  

Jamba

Buy $25 in Jamba gift cards before Christmas Day and get a free $5 gift card.

Maggiano's

Spend $100 on Maggiano's gift cards and get a $20 bonus card through Dec. 31.

McAlister's Deli 

Get $5 in eRewards for every $25 in McAlister's gift cards purchased online or in store through Dec. 31.

Moe's Southwest Grill

For every $30 spent on a Moe's gift card through Dec. 31, you'll receive two $5 Moe Rewards codes that can be redeemed Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2024.

Noodles & Company

Through Dec. 31, get a $5 bonus with the purchase of a $25 Noodles & Company gift card. The bonus expires Jan. 13, 2024.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Through Dec. 24, receive a $10 bonus certificate for every $50 gift card purchase made at The Old Spaghetti Factory. The bonus can be spent between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2023.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse gift cards

Spend $50 on Outback gift cards by Christmas and get a $10 card to use yourself in 2024.

 Outback Steakhouse

Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you spend at least $50 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards. The bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, 2024.

Panera Bread

Through Dec. 31, Panera customers get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased online or in a cafe.

Peter Piper Pizza

Spend $75 on Peter Piper Pizza gift cards and get a $15 bonus card for yourself. If you buy a $100 card, the bonus goes up to $20, and if you buy $125, the bonus goes up to $25.

Potbelly

Get $5 off a $25 Potbelly eGift Card.

Red Lobster

Through Jan. 7, 2024, when you buy $50 worth of Red Lobster gift cards, you get two coupons for $10 off.

Red Robin

For every $25 you spend on Red Robin holiday gift cards, you get $5 Bonus Bucks for yourself. 

Restaurant.com

A $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card is just $40 and includes dining discounts ranging from $5 to $100 off at thousands of local restaurants nationwide. The discounts don't expire.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

filet steak

Receive a 10% bonus card for every $300 gift card purchased through New Year's Day.

 Ruth's Chris Steak House

Through Jan. 1, 2024, receive a 10% digital bonus when you purchase $300 in Ruth's Chris Steak House gift cards online.

Schlotzsky's 

Through Jan. 8, 2024, every $25 spent on a Schlotzsky's gift card gets you a $5 eReward. 

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering $5 back on every $25 you spend on a gift card. 

Smashburger

Through Jan. 2, 2024, for every $25 in gift cards purchased at Smashburger, you receive $5 Smash Cash in return. Smash Cash rebates can be redeemed between Jan. 3 and Feb. 29, 2024. 

Subway

Get a free 6-inch sub with every $25 you spend on Subway gift cards.

TGI Fridays

tgi-fridays
TGI Fridays

Receive $20 in Bonus Bites when you spend $50 on TGI Fridays gift cards. Bonus Bites are valid until Feb. 29, 2024.

