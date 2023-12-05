Advertiser Disclosure
These Restaurant Gift Cards Give You Something for the Holidays, Too
From The Cheesecake Factory to Panera Bread, these restaurants make sure gift-givers also receive a little something.
It can be challenging to find just the right present for friends and family -- not to mention coworkers, teachers or other professionals you may rely on -- especially if you're not entirely sure what they'd like.
Restaurant gift cards are a great option for any number of recipients. And many restaurant chains are sweetening the pot by giving you freebies or a bonus card with every gift card purchase.
If you need a gift for someone who's hard to shop for -- and wouldn't mind a bonus for yourself -- check out our list of restaurant gift cards below.
Applebee's
Through the end of 2023, get a free $10 Applebee's gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.
Benihana
Spend $50 in gift cards at Benihana and get a $10 promo card for yourself. If you spend $200 in gift cards, you'll get $60 to spend on yourself at the Japanese steakhouse chain.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Through New Year's Day, get a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card online at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. Spend $100 and get a $20 bonus card, plus a VIP card that gets you 20% off any purchase.
Black Angus Steakhouse
Spend $50 on gift cards at Black Angus through Dec. 31 and get $10 in Bonus Bucks.
Bonefish Grill
Receive a $10 e-bonus card from Bonefish Grill with every $50 gift card bought through Dec. 31.
Buca di Beppo
Through New Year's Eve, buy a $50 Buca di Beppo gift card and get two $10 reward cards valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Through Dec. 31, spend $25 on Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and get a $5 coupon valid on food and non-alcoholic beverages from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2024.
California Pizza Kitchen
Spend $100 on gift cards at California Pizza Kitchen and get a bonus $20 gift card.
Carvel
Earn a $5 Carvel Reward Card with the purchase of at least $25 in Carvel gift cards through Jan. 1.
The Cheesecake Factory
Buy a $50 gift card at The Cheesecake Factory by Dec. 31 and get a $15 bonus eCard for yourself. Bonus eCards must be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2024.
Chili's
Through Dec. 31, get a bonus $10 e-card when you spend at least $50 on Chili's gift cards.
Cold Stone Creamery
Spend $50 on Cold Stone Creamery gift card before New Year's Eve and get a $15 bonus e-card for yourself.
Denny's
With every $25 gift card purchase at Denny's, get a free $5 card.
First Watch
This holiday season, spend $50 on First Watch e-gift cards and get $10 back in Bonus Bucks. Fun fact: The name of this Florida-based breakfast chain references the first shift aboard a ship, since First Watch restaurants are open only from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Through Dec. 31, get a $10 Grimaldi's gift card when you buy a $50 gift card or get a $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. Don't forget about it, though -- the bonus card expires on Jan 31, 2024.
IHOP
Through Jan. 7, 2024, when you spend $25 in gift cards at IHOP, you get a $5 reward card to spend by Feb. 25, 2024.
Jamba
Buy $25 in Jamba gift cards before Christmas Day and get a free $5 gift card.
Maggiano's
Spend $100 on Maggiano's gift cards and get a $20 bonus card through Dec. 31.
McAlister's Deli
Get $5 in eRewards for every $25 in McAlister's gift cards purchased online or in store through Dec. 31.
Moe's Southwest Grill
For every $30 spent on a Moe's gift card through Dec. 31, you'll receive two $5 Moe Rewards codes that can be redeemed Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2024.
Noodles & Company
Through Dec. 31, get a $5 bonus with the purchase of a $25 Noodles & Company gift card. The bonus expires Jan. 13, 2024.
The Old Spaghetti Factory
Through Dec. 24, receive a $10 bonus certificate for every $50 gift card purchase made at The Old Spaghetti Factory. The bonus can be spent between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2023.
Outback Steakhouse
Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you spend at least $50 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards. The bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, 2024.
Panera Bread
Through Dec. 31, Panera customers get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased online or in a cafe.
Peter Piper Pizza
Spend $75 on Peter Piper Pizza gift cards and get a $15 bonus card for yourself. If you buy a $100 card, the bonus goes up to $20, and if you buy $125, the bonus goes up to $25.
Potbelly
Get $5 off a $25 Potbelly eGift Card.
Red Lobster
Through Jan. 7, 2024, when you buy $50 worth of Red Lobster gift cards, you get two coupons for $10 off.
Red Robin
For every $25 you spend on Red Robin holiday gift cards, you get $5 Bonus Bucks for yourself.
Restaurant.com
A $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card is just $40 and includes dining discounts ranging from $5 to $100 off at thousands of local restaurants nationwide. The discounts don't expire.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Through Jan. 1, 2024, receive a 10% digital bonus when you purchase $300 in Ruth's Chris Steak House gift cards online.
Schlotzsky's
Through Jan. 8, 2024, every $25 spent on a Schlotzsky's gift card gets you a $5 eReward.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is offering $5 back on every $25 you spend on a gift card.
Smashburger
Through Jan. 2, 2024, for every $25 in gift cards purchased at Smashburger, you receive $5 Smash Cash in return. Smash Cash rebates can be redeemed between Jan. 3 and Feb. 29, 2024.
Subway
Get a free 6-inch sub with every $25 you spend on Subway gift cards.
TGI Fridays
Receive $20 in Bonus Bites when you spend $50 on TGI Fridays gift cards. Bonus Bites are valid until Feb. 29, 2024.