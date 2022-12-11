Rejuvenate Your Kitchen With Up to $110 Off Kitchen Gadgets and More

There's no clever kitchen gadget out there that's going to turn you into a Michelin-starred chef overnight, but having some nice equipment will make a difference in your dishes. Or at least making cooking them a little bit easier and more enjoyable. And if you're looking to pick up some new cookware or kitchen appliances, then now's the time to buy with Target offering up $110 off air fryers, coffee makers, knife sets, cookware and more. These deals are only available for today, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a pretty wide range of kitchen equipment at this sale, so you're sure to find something to add to your collection -- or the perfect gift for the gourmand in your life. Air fryers have gotten extremely popular recently as an easier and healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, and if you've been curious to try one out for yourself, now's your chance to snag one at a discount. This has an 8-quart capacity, two cooking levels and 10 preset cooking functions. And right now you can pick it up for $65, half off the usual price. Or, if you're an iced coffee fanatic, you can pick up this single-serve coffee maker so you can enjoy some at home whenever you want. It's currently on sale for $78, $52 off the usual price. And no kitchen is complete without a proper set of pots and pans. If you're in the market for a whole new set, you can save $80 on this from GreenPan, dropping the price down to $120. And if you're looking for even more gift ideas for the home cook in your life, you can check out our roundup of the best kitchen gifts under $25 for 2022.