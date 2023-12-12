If you're looking for excellent and affordable kitchen gifts, we've been on the hunt to help you tick a few foodies on your holiday list. From playful table decor to more functional finds, a great gift for someone who cooks -- or eats -- doesn't have to send your holiday spending into a spiral. To stretch your holiday budget but still deliver a swoon-worthy gift or stocking stuffer, we collected 18 great kitchen gifts for under $25. (And if you're looking to spend a bit more, check out our picks for the nine amazing kitchen products that are worth the extra money.)

Vacu Vin Vacu Vin wine saver Fresh wine for days This device pumps air out of an open wine bottle through a rubber stopper to help keep those chiantis and chards fresh for longer. If you're looking for the splurge version, Coravin makes wine-preservation systems that'll repressurize a bottle with gas, keeping it good to drink for months. $18 at Amazon

Henckel's mini bar board set A small set for slicing citrus This mini hardwood bar board and knife set is the ideal size for slicing citrus and other small fruits for cocktails. The set comes with two Henckels knives, one designed for slicing and the other for intricate cuts in case you're feeling fancy. $16 at Amazon

Whiskee Straw Whiskee straw A straw meant for mixing If you dirty a teaspoon each morning to mix your iced coffee and then stick a straw in to drink it up, this handy gadget does both and will save you a wash. Snag the small version for $15 or a larger Whiskee for $19. $15 at Whiskee Straws

Godinger Godinger whiskey decanter A spirit holder with style Those looking to channel their inner Don Draper or Jack Donaghy simply can't pour whiskey from the bottle like a heathen. This 10-ounce decanter will hold your best liquors with a touch of old-school style. $23 at Wayfair

Le Creuset Le Creuset mini cocotte A tiny icon These mini versions of Le Creuset's iconic Dutch oven won't fit a braised lamb shank, but they will hold the mint jelly or a side of au jus to go with it. And quite charmingly, I might add. $22 at Williams Sonoma

Etsy Linen bread baskets A charming home for carbs You could store a whole bunch of things in these rustic linen baskets -- crafts, plants, fruit -- but they make a perfect home on the dinner table for bread or crackers. $12 at Etsy

Bachan's Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce Sauce good enough to sip Most of the barbecue sauces you find in the store are a little one-dimensional. Bachan's Japanese sauce has layers of flavor stemming from umami-rich fish sauce, ginger and sesame. It's an excellent topper for dumplings, fish, chicken and rice. It's also an excellent stocking stuffer for anyone who loves delicious things. $8 at Amazon

Momofuku Chili crisp A condiment to obsess over If you don't have a jar of chili crisp in your pantry, I'm sorry but you're doing it wrong. It's by far my biggest new condiment obsession and I'm not the only one. Chili crisp is a crunchy, slightly spicy, sweet umami bomb that adds an incredible flavor dimension to blank-slate foods including eggs, chicken, fish, veggies and tons more. $10 at Amazon

Dreamfarm Clongs Like tongs only better Dreamfarm makes some very useful kitchen tools like the Chopula and Supoon. None is handier than the Clongs, which are like tongs but have a built-in spoon rest so they don't dirty the counter. It's a small design upgrade but one the kitchen warrior on your list will appreciate. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Skull ice cube trays Talk about brain freeze This is one of those gifts that's going to be hard not to keep for yourself once it arrives. Maybe get two, just in case? We tested these and the skull cubes come out perfectly defined, just how we like 'em. $16 at Amazon



