18 Kitchen Gifts Under $25
These excellent kitchen gifts will keep your budget intact.
If you're looking for excellent and affordable kitchen gifts, we've been on the hunt to help you tick a few foodies on your holiday list. From playful table decor to more functional finds, a great gift for someone who cooks -- or eats -- doesn't have to send your holiday spending into a spiral. To stretch your holiday budget but still deliver a swoon-worthy gift or stocking stuffer, we collected 18 great kitchen gifts for under $25. (And if you're looking to spend a bit more, check out our picks for the nine amazing kitchen products that are worth the extra money.)
This device pumps air out of an open wine bottle through a rubber stopper to help keep those chiantis and chards fresh for longer.
If you're looking for the splurge version, Coravin makes wine-preservation systems that'll repressurize a bottle with gas, keeping it good to drink for months.
If someone gave me this set of retro barware and a good bottle of sipping rum or bourbon, I'd be one happy camper.
This mini hardwood bar board and knife set is the ideal size for slicing citrus and other small fruits for cocktails. The set comes with two Henckels knives, one designed for slicing and the other for intricate cuts in case you're feeling fancy.
Sharpening kitchen knives is something most of us home chefs don't do, but definitely should. This CNET-tested and approved countertop sharpener is easier to master than handheld sharpening steels and costs less than $10 on Amazon.
An art book is nice to have on the coffee table but these Mondrian-inspired coasters are much more practical.
If you dirty a teaspoon each morning to mix your iced coffee and then stick a straw in to drink it up, this handy gadget does both and will save you a wash. Snag the small version for $15 or a larger Whiskee for $19.
Those looking to channel their inner Don Draper or Jack Donaghy simply can't pour whiskey from the bottle like a heathen. This 10-ounce decanter will hold your best liquors with a touch of old-school style.
These mini versions of Le Creuset's iconic Dutch oven won't fit a braised lamb shank, but they will hold the mint jelly or a side of au jus to go with it. And quite charmingly, I might add.
Avid home cooks know the toll cooking can take on your hands. This unscented hand repair balm works wonders for healing dry skin and minor cuts.
Sometimes the best design is the simplest. This cheeky porcelain butter dish lets you know exactly what's inside, and what you can do with it.
You could store a whole bunch of things in these rustic linen baskets -- crafts, plants, fruit -- but they make a perfect home on the dinner table for bread or crackers.
Most of the barbecue sauces you find in the store are a little one-dimensional. Bachan's Japanese sauce has layers of flavor stemming from umami-rich fish sauce, ginger and sesame. It's an excellent topper for dumplings, fish, chicken and rice. It's also an excellent stocking stuffer for anyone who loves delicious things.
OK, it's not actually edible, but it is the perfect stocking stuffer for an egghead on your list.
If you don't have a jar of chili crisp in your pantry, I'm sorry but you're doing it wrong. It's by far my biggest new condiment obsession and I'm not the only one. Chili crisp is a crunchy, slightly spicy, sweet umami bomb that adds an incredible flavor dimension to blank-slate foods including eggs, chicken, fish, veggies and tons more.
This strainer, which clips onto the side of your pasta pot, sits firmly in the "why didn't I think of this?" category. If you've got more coin to drop, the Perfect Pot (from the Always Pan people) also has a handy strainer lid, weighs less than 5 pounds and is an all-around solid pan, if not a little overpriced.
This is one of those gifts that's going to be hard not to keep for yourself once it arrives. Maybe get two, just in case? We tested these and the skull cubes come out perfectly defined, just how we like 'em.
Home bakers can use this adjustable rolling pin to make perfectly even dough for practically perfect cookies, biscuits and pastries.