18 Kitchen Gifts Under $25

These excellent kitchen gifts will keep your budget intact.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
David Watsky
If you're looking for excellent and affordable kitchen gifts, we've been on the hunt to help you tick a few foodies on your holiday list. From playful table decor to more functional finds, a great gift for someone who cooks -- or eats -- doesn't have to send your holiday spending into a spiral. To stretch your holiday budget but still deliver a swoon-worthy gift or stocking stuffer, we collected 18 great kitchen gifts for under $25. (And if you're looking to spend a bit more, check out our picks for the nine amazing kitchen products that are worth the extra money.) 

Vacu Vin wine saver

Fresh wine for days

This device pumps air out of an open wine bottle through a rubber stopper to help keep those chiantis and chards fresh for longer. 

If you're looking for the splurge version, Coravin makes wine-preservation systems that'll repressurize a bottle with gas, keeping it good to drink for months

Viski lowball glasses (set of 2)

Classy glassware

If someone gave me this set of retro barware and a good bottle of sipping rum or bourbon, I'd be one happy camper.

Henckels bar board and two knives

Henckel's mini bar board set

A small set for slicing citrus

This mini hardwood bar board and knife set is the ideal size for slicing citrus and other small fruits for cocktails. The set comes with two Henckels knives, one designed for slicing and the other for intricate cuts in case you're feeling fancy.

KitchenIQ knife sharpener

For razor-sharp edges

Sharpening kitchen knives is something most of us home chefs don't do, but definitely should. This CNET-tested and approved countertop sharpener is easier to master than handheld sharpening steels and costs less than $10 on Amazon.

Mondrian coasters

An artful homage to the Dutch master

An art book is nice to have on the coffee table but these Mondrian-inspired coasters are much more practical.

Whiskee straw

A straw meant for mixing

If you dirty a teaspoon each morning to mix your iced coffee and then stick a straw in to drink it up, this handy gadget does both and will save you a wash. Snag the small version for $15 or a larger Whiskee for $19.

Godinger whiskey decanter

A spirit holder with style

Those looking to channel their inner Don Draper or Jack Donaghy simply can't pour whiskey from the bottle like a heathen. This 10-ounce decanter will hold your best liquors with a touch of old-school style. 

Le Creuset mini cocotte

A tiny icon

These mini versions of Le Creuset's iconic Dutch oven won't fit a braised lamb shank, but they will hold the mint jelly or a side of au jus to go with it. And quite charmingly, I might add.

Bloody Knuckles hand repair balm

For repairing dry chef's hands

Avid home cooks know the toll cooking can take on your hands. This unscented hand repair balm works wonders for healing dry skin and minor cuts. 

'Butter' butter dish

No mysteries here

Sometimes the best design is the simplest. This cheeky porcelain butter dish lets you know exactly what's inside, and what you can do with it.

Linen bread baskets

A charming home for carbs

You could store a whole bunch of things in these rustic linen baskets -- crafts, plants, fruit --  but they make a perfect home on the dinner table for bread or crackers. 

Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce

Sauce good enough to sip

Most of the barbecue sauces you find in the store are a little one-dimensional. Bachan's Japanese sauce has layers of flavor stemming from umami-rich fish sauce, ginger and sesame. It's an excellent topper for dumplings, fish, chicken and rice. It's also an excellent stocking stuffer for anyone who loves delicious things.

Fried egg ornament

Incredible edible tree decor

OK, it's not actually edible, but it is the perfect stocking stuffer for an egghead on your list.

Chili crisp

A condiment to obsess over

 If you don't have a jar of chili crisp in your pantry, I'm sorry but you're doing it wrong. It's by far my biggest new condiment obsession and I'm not the only one. Chili crisp is a crunchy, slightly spicy, sweet umami bomb that adds an incredible flavor dimension to blank-slate foods including eggs, chicken, fish, veggies and tons more. 

Clongs

Like tongs only better

Dreamfarm makes some very useful kitchen tools like the Chopula and Supoon. None is handier than the Clongs, which are like tongs but have a built-in spoon rest so they don't dirty the counter. It's a small design upgrade but one the kitchen warrior on your list will appreciate.

Gizmo Snap N' Strain clip-on strainer

Perfect for pasta night

This strainer, which clips onto the side of your pasta pot, sits firmly in the "why didn't I think of this?" category. If you've got more coin to drop, the Perfect Pot (from the Always Pan people) also has a handy strainer lid, weighs less than 5 pounds and is an all-around solid pan, if not a little overpriced. 

Skull ice cube trays

Talk about brain freeze

This is one of those gifts that's going to be hard not to keep for yourself once it arrives. Maybe get two, just in case? We tested these and the skull cubes come out perfectly defined, just how we like 'em. 

Adjustable rolling pin

OK, I really knead this

Home bakers can use this adjustable rolling pin to make perfectly even dough for practically perfect cookies, biscuits and pastries. 

$24 at Amazon