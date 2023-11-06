Get Your Hands on a Reconditioned M1 iMac for as Little as $900 at Woot

Apple recently announced a new generation of iMacs equipped with its latest M3 processors. But you don't have to spend $1,299 or more to get your hands on an Apple desktop -- especially if you don't need the absolute latest and greatest model. Woot currently has a selection of factory reconditioned 2021 M1 iMacs on sale, with prices starting at just $900. There are also some even older refurb models available for less, though we'd generally recommend steering clear of those. This sale runs through Nov. 9, but some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

These M1 iMacs have been graded as factory reconditioned refurbs, which means that they've been inspected and restored to full working condition. And while they may show very slight signs of use, they're about as close to new as refurbished items get. Plus, they come backed by a one-year warranty.

There are two different M1 models to choose from, both with a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, an eight-core M1 processor and 8GB of RAM. Both also come with the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard included. Prices start at $900, which scores you the 256GB model -- available in blue and yellow. Or you can upgrade to the 512GB model for $1,060, which is available in blue, green, pink, purple and yellow. There are also plenty of older refurb iMac and iMac Pro configurations available for as little as $300. However, these are equipped with the older Intel processors and, as stated above, are a little too outdated for us to strongly recommend.

