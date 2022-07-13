Readers Rejoice -- Kindles Are Up to 50% Off During Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

An e-reader can be a great way to save space and still have a large selection of books available to you, whether you're at home or on the go. Amazon's Kindle is the most popular e-reader on the market and has many features that make it a great choice. Amazon has marked down Kinde e-reader devices for Prime Day, with some models .

There are options for every budget, with prices starting as low as $45. We've highlighted a few of the best deals below, but be sure to check out the entire sale selection of Kindle e-readers at Amazon.

David Carnoy/CNET The Kindle Paperwhite is our pick for best all-around ebook reader for 2022. It features adjustable warm light settings, a longer battery life that can last for weeks and it's completely waterproof so you can read by the pool, at the beach or in the bath. And it has a 6.8-inch glare-free display that's easy to read, even in sunlight. The $95 price tag does come with ad support, but you can opt for the ad-free version for $110.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're on a budget or checking out using an e-reader casually, consider this low-cost option. It's missing a lot of the Paperwhite's features, but that model costs more than twice as much. This baseline Kindle is a fine e-reader for the casual reader, and its integrated light makes it a big improvement on older models.