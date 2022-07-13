Readers Rejoice -- Kindles Are Up to 50% Off During Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
An e-reader can be a great way to save space and still have a large selection of books available to you, whether you're at home or on the go. Amazon's Kindle is the most popular e-reader on the market and has many features that make it a great choice. Amazon has marked down Kinde e-reader devices for Prime Day, with some models discounted by up to 50%.
There are options for every budget, with prices starting as low as $45. We've highlighted a few of the best deals below, but be sure to check out the entire sale selection of Kindle e-readers at Amazon.
The Kindle Paperwhite is our pick for best all-around ebook reader for 2022. It features adjustable warm light settings, a longer battery life that can last for weeks and it's completely waterproof so you can read by the pool, at the beach or in the bath. And it has a 6.8-inch glare-free display that's easy to read, even in sunlight.
The $95 price tag does come with ad support, but you can opt for the ad-free version for $110.
If you're on a budget or checking out using an e-reader casually, consider this low-cost option. It's missing a lot of the Paperwhite's features, but that model costs more than twice as much. This baseline Kindle is a fine e-reader for the casual reader, and its integrated light makes it a big improvement on older models.
If you're an avid reader looking for a premium experience, look no further than the Kindle Oasis. This particular model comes with 32GB of storage and is ad-free. Not only does it feature a 7-inch 300 ppi display with adjustable warm light, but it's also IPX8 rated to protect against accidental immersion in water. You can adjust text size and boldness, as well as font. You can even schedule the screen warmth to update automatically with sunrise and sunset. Plus, Whispersync allows you to switch between reading on your Kindle and the Kindle app without losing your place. At this price, premium seems like a pretty good deal.