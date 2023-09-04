Razer's Compact BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard Is 45% Off at Amazon

If you're a PC gamer who's been struggling to rack up some wins, you may want to upgrade more than your in-game gear. And if you're looking to make the switch to a mechanical keyboard, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The compact Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is one of our favorite gaming keyboards of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for $110, which saves you $90 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini is a great pick if you're in the market for a compact and versatile mechanical gaming keyboard that's also good for work and easy to take on the go. It's a tenkeyless model that's around 65% smaller than a full-size keyboard, which means it's small enough to toss in your backpack and take just about anywhere. Plus, it supports wireless, Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, so it's compatible with a huge range of computers and devices, and it boasts an impressive 200-hour battery life on a single charge. It comes equipped with Razer's clicky green mechanical switches, but you can upgrade to the silent yellow switches for an extra $10.

And if you're in the market for a different size or style, you can check out our full roundup of all the best keyboard deals for even more bargains.