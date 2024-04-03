Quickly Charge Your Devices on the Go With This Limited-Time Deal on an Anker Battery Pack

Running out of power while on the go is something we really shouldn't have to worry about in 2024, and if you have the right power bank, you won't have to. Such things used to be limited to just topping up a phone, but these days you can charge entire laptops -- and in the case of the Anker Prime 20K power bank, you can actually fast-charge two of them at the same time.

This power bank would normally retail for around $130, which is a lot, even when you consider how useful these devices can be. But if you order yours today, you'll pay just $90 -- a price that is only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, we don't know quite how limited that is, which means that we suggest placing an order now to avoid missing out entirely.

When it comes to features, this power bank has them all. It has a large 20,000-mAh capacity and a pair of USB-C ports, both of which are rated for 100 watts. That means that they can simultaneously power even the biggest of laptops with ease, and all in a super-small design. There's even a 65-watt USB-A port for those times that you need to charge an older device as well.

Charging the battery pack back up can be done via USB-C at up to 100 watts, or if you go for the version that includes the charging base you can just plonk the battery pack down and have it juiced up in around an hour without having to plug in at all. That base also does double duty as a charging station with additional an additional USB-A port and two USB-C ports, making it an ideal option for your desk. It's also discounted at Amazon, with $45 off its usual price, if you prefer to get the complete charging setup.