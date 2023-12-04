X
Put an Apple Pencil Under the Tree From Just $60

Bag a bargain Apple Pencil and accessories in this Woot holiday sale.

Apple Pencil 2nd-gen
The iPad is perhaps the best tablet for artists and note-takers but you're going to need a stylus to really let the creativity flow. Right now Woot has a few deals that you won't want to miss, especially if you're still buying accessories for your Black Friday iPad bargain.

Right now Woot will sell you a new Apple Pencil or one of its accessories at a deeply discounted price starting from just $60. You do need to make sure to act soon, though, with Woot's sale ending on Dec. 5 -- and they could end sooner if stock runs dry ahead of time. There's a silver lining, though. You're new Apple Pencil and/or accessory will arrive in time for Christmas, perfect for those last-minute gift ideas.

Woot's deals currently get you a second-gen Apple Pencil for just $71, a price that beats the $129 Apple currently charges handsomely. Prefer the older generation or have an iPad that doesn't support the new one? The first-gen Apple Pencil now costs just $60 -- Apple charges $99 for the same product, making this a great price. Just keep in mind that while Woot's image shows the second-gen Apple Pencil, this is definitely the older model.

Woot is also offering a pair of accessories, including the Apple Pencil Case in a choice of colors for just $6 while a pack of four Apple Pencil tips can be yours for just $13 if you're quick.

