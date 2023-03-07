iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra Why to Get iOS 16.3.1 Now W-2 Tax Scam Kimono Cats on Apple Arcade Women's History Month Boost Your Mental Health Tax Day Shift Healthy Diet, Cheaply
Protect Your Data With a Rugged Samsung T7 Shield External SSD from Just $89

With impressive data transfer speeds and a durable design, it's an ideal portable drive.
2 min read
Samsung T7 Shield SSD
Samsung/CNET

There's a lot of important digital information on our devices these days and you'll want to make sure it's protected. That includes making sure it's safe from hackers and prying eyes, but you'll also want to make sure you're storing your files somewhere that's not at risk of getting damaged or corrupted. And that's especially true if you need to take them on the go with you. If you're looking for a portable storage drive that offers serious protection, you'll want to consider the Samsung T7 Shield -- and right now you can pick one up at an all-time low price.

See at Amazon

CNET reviewer Joshua Goldman was pretty impressed with the T7 Shield thanks to its ultra-compact design and impressive durability. It's a portable SSD that's roughly the size of a credit card, and right now you can pick up the 1TB model for $89, $71 off and the lowest we've seen it go at Amazon, or get the 2TB model for $150. Those prices are being matched at B&H and Best Buy, too.  

With an IP65 weather-resistance rating, it's protected against both water and dust, and thanks to it's elastomer exterior it can survive drops of up to 3 meters. It boasts speedy performance too, with data transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second. It uses a USB-C connection and is compatible with Mac, Windows and Android devices. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no telling how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your orders in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price. 

