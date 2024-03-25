Prime Members Can Snag a Discounted Kindle Paperwhite for a Very Limited Time

If you're looking to take your favorite books on the go, now would be the perfect time to grab an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This e-reader is normally $190 e-reader but is on sale for $160 now for Prime members during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Act quick as this is a lighting deal that won't be available for long.

Our experts consider the standard Amazon Kindle Paperwhite to be the best all around e-reader and the Signature Edition has a couple of added benefits -- and right now it's the same price. Firstly, it has 32GB of storage, up from 8GB in the standard model. It also has an ambient light sensor that can adjust the display's brightness and tone automatically depending on your surroundings. And, lastly, the Signature Edition features wireless Qi charging meaning you can place it down on your favorite wireless charger to power back up, though its battery lasts for up to 10 weeks so you might not have to do so all that often.

Other features, shared with the standard model, include USB-C charging, 6.8-inch display, and a weatherproof build so you can take it on your next beach vacation without any worries. It comes in three different colors, so you can pick what best matches your style.

