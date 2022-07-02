Prime Members Can Save up to 54% Off Electric Toothbrush and Flosser Options -- Today Only

If you're looking to up your oral hygiene game, investing in an electric toothbrush or water flosser is a great way to help you clean those hard-to-reach spots. Electric toothbrushes are great for getting rid of plaque and bacteria, and water flossers can help remove food and other debris from your teeth.

These items can be pretty costly, but with Prime Day on the way, Amazon has released a ton of early Prime Day deals. Saturday only, Prime members can electric toothbrushes and water flossers. We've highlighted a few options below, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon to see all the available options. This deal expires tonight.

If you've been considering an electric toothbrush, consider from Burst. It's 54% off today, meaning you save $49. It has charcoal-infused soft bristles and features three cleaning modes: whitening, sensitive and massage. It's also water resistant so you can bring it into the shower with you as part of your daily routine. And because the battery will last up to four weeks with a single charge, it's a great option even when you're traveling. The brush also includes a smart two-minute timer. It notifies you every 30 seconds, so you can switch and make sure you give an equal amount of time to each part of your mouth.

Another great tool to have in order to fight tooth decay and gum disease is a . Anyone dealing with braces will appreciate being to floss with ease, but water flossers are made for everybody. This device is cordless and features a refillable 110 milliliter tank. Once you fill the tank, you'll choose from one of three modes: standard, turbo or pulse. Then spray the water between your teeth to dislodge food and bacteria and massage your gums. Like the toothbrush, you can also use this in the shower. It's marked down by $41 today, bringing the price to $49.

Kids electric toothbrush options are available, too, and they are discounted to just $27 today, a savings of $13. The head is smaller than an adult-size toothbrush and it includes a two-minute timer that pauses every 30 seconds to indicate it is time to switch locations. This can help children learn good oral hygiene practices. There are four colors to choose from: , , and . They are also water resistant so that kids can use them in the shower.