Prime Members Can Get a Fire HD 10 Tablet and Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle for $99

With freezing cold weather rolling in nearly everywhere in the US, plenty of us are spending more time indoors. Whether you've been actively looking for deals on tablets and media streamers or just need a way to keep yourself entertained this winter, Amazon has you covered. Today only, Amazon Prime members can save $101 on the from Amazon, which includes both the Fire HD 10 tablet and a Fire TV Stick 4K -- meaning you'll pay just $99 for both. But this offer expires tonight, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you want to nab these devices at this low price.

The Fire HD 10 tablet not only comes equipped with a 10-inch display that's 10% brighter than its predecessor, but it also has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and gets up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, you can add up to 1TB of storage with a microSD card, though you will have to buy that separately. Along with streaming and scrolling the web, you can also use apps like Microsoft Office, OneNote and Dropbox on your tablet, too. The Fire HD 10 made the cut and landed a spot on our list for best tablets of 2022.

While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our favorite of the Fire TV Sticks on the market, the regular Fire TV Stick 4K isn't a bad option. It's the closest alternative to the Max, and though it does lack Wi-Fi 6 and a bit of that Max speed, it's still a good choice for anyone who wants to stream in 4K. With built-in support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus, it should provide a cinematic experience on your 4K TV. (If you don't have a 4K TV, you can still use this stick, but you'll be limited to the max resolution available on that TV.) The Fire TV Stick has plenty of apps to choose from and includes voice features directly on the remote. It can even be controlled via compatible Alexa devices like the or .