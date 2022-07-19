Power Up Two Devices at Once in the Car With 70% Off This Charger

I strive to always have a fully charged phone and I accomplish that by carrying a single-charge portable powerbank or a 72-charge powerbank in my bag. But for days when I'm running around and doing errands, I always rely on my car charger to keep juice in my phone. While I've opted for a four USB-port charger to accommodate multiple people and devices in my car, this will ensure that you don't compromise daily phone usage for battery life.

Originally $67, this fast-charging car adapter is just $20 on Amazon today. It has a traditional USB port and a USB-C port, do you can charge any kind of phone or device through it. The charger delivers a powerful 48-watt output, providing efficient charging up to four times faster than conventional charging. Don't worry about your phone battery getting burnt out either; the charger protects devices from overheating, overcharging and short-circuiting.