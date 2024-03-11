Pick Up Sony's PS5 Slim With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for Just $400, the Best Price So Far

The PlayStation 5 Slim is the latest version of the popular Sony console, and while we're huge fans of the many great handheld game consoles available today, there's something special about playing a great game on a big-screen TV. But to get the best experience, you're going to need the latest hardware, and that doesn't come cheap. The good news is that right now, you can score a great deal on a PS5 Slim, and it comes bundled with one of the console's most iconic games.

The game included in this epic bundle just happens to be Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which every PS5 owner owes it to themselves to try out. Right now, you can pick it up with a PS5 Slim console for just $400 on Amazon, a deal that saves you a whopping $100 off the usual asking price. This is the best price we've seen on this bundle to date, which means it's unlikely it will stick around for long. Make sure to order today if you want to lock this price in before it's gone.

Thankfully, even if you do miss out, there's a chance you could get lucky elsewhere. Target is offering the same $400 price, while Walmart's down to $399. GameStop is also an option at the same $400 price, too.

The PS5 has 1TB of storage in its high-speed solid-state drive and supports 4K HDR gaming with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz if you have a compatible TV. The DualSense controllers feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and the console is backward-compatible so you can play more than 4,000 PS4 games. Add that to the hugely impressive PS5 catalog, and you'll never be short of games to play. Remember that with this deal, you'll also get a digital code to download the Marvel Spider-Man 2 game, so you'll have something great to play as soon as your console arrives.

Once you have your new PS5 console, you'll probably be looking to pick up some games and accessories as well. Our collection of the best PlayStation deals will have you all set in no time at all.