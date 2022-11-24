Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Peloton Black Friday: Amazon Deal Brings Lowest Price Ever to Original Bike

You can get the Peloton Bike delivered to your home for just $1,145 right now, its best price ever.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

The Peloton Bike has earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts, and if you're a regular cyclist you might have even considered buying one. If price was the biggest thing holding you back, you won't want to miss out on this Peloton Black Friday deal. This limited-time deal knocks $300 off the price of the bike, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, meaning you can pick one up for just $1,145 today.
Peloton

Peloton Bike: $1,145

Save $300

Amazon is offering the best price we've ever seen on a Peloton bike right now, but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway.

$1,145 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Peloton Bike: $1,145

The Peloton Bike fits in a small area, needing only a 4- by 2-foot space. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that lets you take immersive classes and get the most out of your workouts. To use the Peloton, you'll need to have a Peloton All-Access membership, which runs $44 a month and gives you access to the whole library of videos for your whole family. Shoes, mats and more are all sold separately.

If you shop from Peloton direct, you can get some accessories bundled with the Bike. Be sure to check out all the options and see which works best for you.