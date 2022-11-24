Peloton Black Friday: Amazon Deal Brings Lowest Price Ever to Original Bike

The Peloton Bike has earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts, and if you're a regular cyclist you might have even considered buying one. If price was the biggest thing holding you back, you won't want to miss out on this Peloton Black Friday deal. This limited-time deal knocks $300 off the price of the bike, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, meaning you can .

Peloton Amazon is offering the best price we've ever seen on a Peloton bike right now, but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway. You're receiving price alerts for Peloton Bike: $1,145

The Peloton Bike fits in a small area, needing only a 4- by 2-foot space. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that lets you take immersive classes and get the most out of your workouts. To use the Peloton, you'll need to have a Peloton All-Access membership, which runs $44 a month and gives you access to the whole library of videos for your whole family. are all sold separately.

If you shop from Peloton direct, you can get some . Be sure to check out all the options and see which works best for you.