PC VR Black Friday Deal: HP Reverb G2 for $299

One of our favorite PC VR headsets gets a big price drop.
The HP Reverb G2 is one of our favorite PC VR headsets, and its current sale makes it even better.
If you have a gaming PC capable of VR gaming, the HP Reverb G2 has been one of our favorite VR headsets for a while. Its headset resolution and over-ear headphones co-designed by Valve are excellent, and a Black Friday sale brings the price down to the lowest we've seen.
HP is offering the Reverb G2 for $299, which brings this down to a price below the Meta Quest 2. While the Quest 2 doubles as a standalone VR headset that doesn't need a PC at all, the Reverb G2's better display and audio make it a better pick for dedicated PC gamers.
Considering this headset normally retails for $599 (and currently costs over $400 on Amazon), it's worth considering.