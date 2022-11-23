Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
PC VR Black Friday Deal: HP Reverb G2 for $299

One of our favorite PC VR headsets gets a big price drop.

Scott Stein
The HP Reverb G2 is one of our favorite PC VR headsets, and its current sale makes it even better.
If you have a gaming PC capable of VR gaming, the HP Reverb G2 has been one of our favorite VR headsets for a while. Its headset resolution and over-ear headphones co-designed by Valve are excellent, and a Black Friday sale brings the price down to the lowest we've seen.

HP is offering the Reverb G2 for $299, which brings this down to a price below the Meta Quest 2. While the Quest 2 doubles as a standalone VR headset that doesn't need a PC at all, the Reverb G2's better display and audio make it a better pick for dedicated PC gamers.

Considering this headset normally retails for $599 (and currently costs over $400 on Amazon), it's worth considering.

