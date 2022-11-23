PC VR Black Friday Deal: HP Reverb G2 for $299

If you have a gaming PC capable of VR gaming, the HP Reverb G2 has been one of our favorite VR headsets for a while. Its headset resolution and over-ear headphones co-designed by Valve are excellent, and a Black Friday sale brings the price down to the lowest we've seen.

HP is offering the Reverb G2 for $299, which brings this down to a price below the Meta Quest 2. While the Quest 2 doubles as a standalone VR headset that doesn't need a PC at all, the Reverb G2's better display and audio make it a better pick for dedicated PC gamers.

Considering this headset normally retails for $599 (and currently costs over $400 on Amazon), it's worth considering.