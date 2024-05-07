Pay Just $80 for This Cordless Stick Vacuum With 50-Minute Battery Life and More

When you're in the market for a new cordless vacuum, there's no shortage of options to choose from, but finding one with the right features married with the right price is key. Ultenic is normally pretty good at doing exactly that and right now it's even better thanks to a new Amazon discount that needs to be seen to be believed. Order the Ultenic U11 Pro today and enter the discount code H2F9YWQ7 and you'll pay just $80 rather than the usual $260.

It's important to note that this deal requires two discounts, one of which is that code. The other is automatically applied right off the bat, but that means that either of the discounts associated with this deal could end at any time. We'd suggest ordering soon to make sure you don't miss one or both of them.

On a more positive note, this vacuum really does tick all the boxes. It features a high-suction motor and a lightweight design that makes it easy to move around the home. The huge battery means you can get up to 50 minutes of use from a single charge while the multifunction attachments mean that you can clean just about anywhere. Whether your home is full of hardwood floors or plush carpets, you're good to go with this vacuum. There's even a handy LED display to show things like battery level and current suction setting.

We're big fans of what the Ultenic U11 Pro has to offer, but we know it isn't the only vacuum around. Be sure to check out our collection of the best vacuum deals if you're looking for something a little different.