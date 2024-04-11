Pay Just $80 and Bag This Bargain Cordless Stick Vacuum, Saving $110

Choosing the best cordless vacuum cleaner for your home means finding one that has the right features and accessories for your needs. But finding one at a great price is also part of the equation, and we can help with that bit today. This deal gets you an Ultenic U10 Pro and a ton of accessories for just $80, $110 off its list price. That's thanks to a $90 direct price cut and coupon code 3DR7LUZF which saves you a further $20 when entered at checkout. Be sure to act soon, that discount code won't last forever.

The Ultenic U10 Pro has plenty going for it. It weighs only 5.9 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, and you can use it on hard floors, carpets and more. It has LED headlights so that you can see where you're cleaning, and the 30,000 Pa suction power will help clean 99.99% of the fine dust on your floor.

It also has a large 2,200-mAh battery, which means that you can expect up to 35 minutes of cordless vacuuming on a single charge. And then we get to the accessories. This vacuum comes with add-ons designed for cleaning different parts of the home beyond your floors, like the stairs, between sofa cushions and other hard to reach areas. Plus, you can even use it to vacuum your car's carpets, seats and more.

