Outfit Your Whole Home for Less Through This Philips Hue Lighting Sale

Are you looking for a modern, convenient addition to your home? Smart lights may be just what you need. With Philips Hue smart lighting, you can easily light your entire house and you can control the lights from your phone or smart device.

Right now Woot has a lot of different factory-reconditioned , ranging from bulbs to light strips and a whole lot of options in between starting at $22. These smart lighting deals are available now through Aug. 20 while supplies last.

Building an entire Philips Hue system doesn't come cheap, but that's why it's great to take advantage of deals. If you don't have a , start there. It's $35 right now and it serves as a gateway into a whole world of customizable lighting. This wireless hub will help you control your Philips Hue collection through the Hue app, even when you're out. With the ability to host up to 50 Hue lights of your choosing, you can easily control your environment with brilliant or soothing lights in wide array of colors.

And if seamless transitions in your colorscape are what gets you excited, you'll want to check out the . More than a mouthful, this kit gives you control of your lighting experience by app voice command. These dimmable bulbs offer over 16 million colors, giving you complete control over your lighting. You can set scenes, time your lights and more with the accompanying app, to make life a little easier. This kit provides you with four Bluetooth A19 bulbs, as well as a handy Hue Bridge, which will work with the bulbs and the rest of the Philips Hue lineup. With 800 lumens, a lifespan of 25 thousand hours, and voice control available through HomeKit, Alexa, Cortana and more, creating a relaxing oasis at home is as easy as changing a bulb.

And if you're looking for some ambient lighting that offers both a seamless color blend and a responsive light display, consider the . It's a good size for backing a larger TV and it is easy to set up. Whichever size light strip you choose comes complete with mounting brackets to make installation a snap. The colors react to the shifts on your television screen, which enhances your viewing experience, but it's not limited to visual cues -- you can also stream music that your lights will sync with, creating the perfect atmosphere for a party. And Woot is offering discounted pricing on both: the is just $200 right now and the version is just $20 more. The gradient light strips do require the Hue Sync mobile app, a Hue Bridge and the , so keep that in mind when purchasing.

Not wanting an entire home update just yet? That's OK. For some basic whites that you can control without the Hub, the popular is just $35. the free Hue app will let you control them from your device, so you won't have to get up from the couch. Plus you can control up to 10 lights in one room.

There are also all-weather outdoor options including a for $140 and a for $275 to brighten up dark paths and keep you safe at night.

For budget-conscious buyers, factory-reconditioned products can save you some money on technology that would otherwise cost considerably more straight off the shelf. All of the devices included in this sale have been returned, inspected and restored to full working condition and even come with a warranty (though the terms vary by product). Shop the so you can customize your space for less.