Our Favorite Water Filter Pitcher Is 40% Off for Black Friday

Give yourself the gift of crisp, clean water with a new filtration setup.

Stephanie Barnes
Stephanie Barnes
zerowater

ZeroWater pitcher on display.

 ZeroWater/CNET

ZeroWater has kicked off its Black Friday sale with huge discounts on its water filtration starter kits. We love ZeroWater products, especially the pitchers. These have been tested by our experts and they've topped our best water filter pitcher list. We also think they're essential tools for every kitchen. And during this sale, you can experience ZeroWater's pitchers for yourself at 40% off with code CYBER40A.

You can snag the site's bestseller, a 10-cup pitcher with 2 additional filters for $40. This typically retails for $66. If you're looking for something bigger, you can opt for the 30-cup dispenser which will cost just $46 during the sale. There's also a 6-cup option, if you're short on space. That'll cost $34 while stocks last.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

ZeroWater makes a few models but you don't have to sacrifice the quality of your water when choosing. All pitchers come equipped with the brand's top-performing five-stage filter so you trust that you're getting great results. Replacement filters can be purchased at any time direct at ZeroWater or at Amazon.

Now, if you're looking for even more kitchen essentials, you'll definitely want to check out our roundup of best Black Friday air fryer deals.

