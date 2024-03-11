Our Favorite Thunderbolt 4 Dock Is Now Just $140

Picking a great Thunderbolt or USB-C dock isn't always easy because there are so many things to consider, including the ports that it offers and, if you're charging your laptop, how much power it can provide. But price shouldn't have to be the biggest deciding factor, so being able to save some money on one of our favorite docks is a big bonus.

The Accell Thunderbolt 4 docking station would normally sell for around $180 at Amazon, but right now, the retailer has slashed that price to just $140. You don't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons, but we don't know how long this deal is going to last, so be sure to place your order soon if you don't want to risk paying more later.

This dock has everything you're likely to need, including support for dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor if that's how you roll. It'll even provide up to 96W of power to your laptop, which is enough to charge even the most power-hungry of portables.

In terms of connections, there are plenty, starting with the upstream Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-A port, and 3.5mm audio jack found on the front. Those ports are joined by an SD card slot, too. Around the back, we have two Thunderbolt 4 ports joined by a DisplayPort 1.4 output and a gigabit Ethernet port. Three USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-A ports are also present, as is the power connector for the whole thing.

There's a lot to like about this hub ,and it's definitely worth adding it to the top of your list while it's available at this price. Don't have a laptop to use with it? No problem, check out our list of the best laptop deals, and you'll be up and running in no time.