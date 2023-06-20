Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Our Favorite Fitbit Fitness Tracker Is on Sale With a $45 Discount

At just over $100, now is a great time to pick up a Fitbit Charge 5.

Fitbit charge 5 placed on a blue background
If you want to give your 2023 wellness goals a boost, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the fitness tracker to get. Not only is it our favorite Fitbit overall, but it holds top honors as our all-around favorite fitness tracker on the market. It's sleek and durable, and right now you can pick it up for $45 off at Amazon, dropping this top-rated fitness tracker to its all-time low of $100. That's just $5 more than its all-time low price, though there's no clear-cut expiration on this deal so the discount could disappear at any time.

The Fitbit Charge 5 manages to pack many of the same features as the more advanced Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 into a more compact and affordable package. It won a CNET Editors' Choice Award with CNET reviewer Lexy Savvides calling it the best Fitbit for most people.It features built-in GPS and offers real-time data about your distance, pace, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and much more. It even has an ECG function, and it will provide you with a daily readiness score that lets you know whether you should hit the gym or take a rest day. It's also completely waterproof up to 50 meters so it's safe to use while swimming, and it has a battery life of up to five days, so you can get detailed health data without interruption. 

And if you're looking for a different fitness tracker to help you during your workouts, you can check out our roundup of all the best Fitbit deals you can shop right now. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
