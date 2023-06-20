Our Favorite Fitbit Fitness Tracker Is on Sale With a $45 Discount

If you want to give your 2023 wellness goals a boost, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the fitness tracker to get. Not only is it our favorite Fitbit overall, but it holds top honors as our all-around favorite fitness tracker on the market. It's sleek and durable, and right now you can pick it up for $45 off at Amazon, dropping this top-rated fitness tracker to its all-time low of $100. That's just $5 more than its all-time low price, though there's no clear-cut expiration on this deal so the discount could disappear at any time.

The Fitbit Charge 5 manages to pack many of the same features as the more advanced Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 into a more compact and affordable package. It won a CNET Editors' Choice Award with CNET reviewer Lexy Savvides calling it the best Fitbit for most people.It features built-in GPS and offers real-time data about your distance, pace, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and much more. It even has an ECG function, and it will provide you with a daily readiness score that lets you know whether you should hit the gym or take a rest day. It's also completely waterproof up to 50 meters so it's safe to use while swimming, and it has a battery life of up to five days, so you can get detailed health data without interruption.

