Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum Sees an $81 Price Drop at Amazon

Keeping your floors clean often feels like a never-ending task, but having the right tools on-hand can make the process much faster. And getting your hands on a great model doesn't have to cost you a fortune. You can score standout options at stellar prices right now, including our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner, the Tineco Pure One S11. Amazon has cut $81 off its regular price, which means you'll pay just $219 for your new vacuum.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.

This Tineco deal is a good one, but you can also check out our full roundup of the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.

