Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum Sees an $81 Price Drop at Amazon
Act now to upgrade to the best cordless vacuum on the market without paying full price.
Swap out your old vacuum for this lightweight, versatile cordless vacuum cleaner. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 the best cordless model on the market hands-down, but right now Amazon has slashed the price by $81, making it a great time to upgrade.
Keeping your floors clean often feels like a never-ending task, but having the right tools on-hand can make the process much faster. And getting your hands on a great model doesn't have to cost you a fortune. You can score standout options at stellar prices right now, including our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner, the Tineco Pure One S11. Amazon has cut $81 off its regular price, which means you'll pay just $219 for your new vacuum.
This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.
This Tineco deal is a good one, but you can also check out our full roundup of the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.
