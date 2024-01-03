Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum is $60 Off at Amazon Once Again

Cleaning in the year 2024 is something that can be mostly handled by robots, but some of the best robot vacuums can get pretty pricey and they still can't handle some tasks, like vacuuming the stairs or inside your car. If a cordless vacuum suits your needs and budget better, you'll be pleased to know that our favorite model is available with a steep discount.

This deal means that you can pick up a Tineco Pure One S11 vacuum for just $240, a price that saves you $60. You do need to make sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to score the savings, but doing so will nab you the vac at a price that is just $40 more than the all-time low we saw during Black Friday. However, with no expiration date listed, we would suggest placing your order soon while that coupon is still valid.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our tests. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for serious versatility.

