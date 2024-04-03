One Week Left to Save $30 on the Nintendo Switch OLED
Act quick to take advantage of this rare deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED at $30 off.
Deals on Nintendo are pretty rare, so we're quick to shout them out. Woot has marked down the excellent Nintendo Switch OLED for a limited time, offering one of our favorite handheld consoles at a $30 discount. The white model is available at the reduced price of $320 right now at Woot. But this offer will only be available until April 10, or while supplies last.
Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale right now are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. You'll also get a year of Nintendo warranty coverage in case of any issues.
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.
