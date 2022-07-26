One of Our Favorite Chromebooks Is on Sale With a $150 Discount

For a lot of folks, a Chromebook is all they need for day to day computing and opting for one over a PC or Mac laptop can help you save a decent amount of cash. Nowadays, Chrome OS is more than just a glorified web browser and many Chromebooks, like Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 , are just great laptops in general making them a top choice for many.

Based on the Intel Evo platform, the Chromebook Spin 713 model on sale today is packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its 13.5-inch VertiView display offers a 2K resolution, touchscreen capability, and 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives you a little more vertical room to work with without increasing the laptop's width. The 360-degree hinge makes switching between laptop and tablets modes a breeze, too.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is our best Chromebook pick for multitasking thanks to its performance and unique display. It is also one of only a handful of Chromebooks that can run Steam, which is a huge plus if PC gaming is something you need your laptop to be capable of.

CNET's Joshua Goldman reviewed the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 favorably last year and it even picked up an Editors' Choice award. "This is a premium Chromebook that delivers a great user experience and is worth the extra money for its performance and durability," he writes in his review, noting that its usual $699 list price might cause sticker shock for people used to cheaper Chromebooks. Today's near-$150 discount at Best Buy should help to assuage those concerns.