Now's the Time to Snag Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum at an $81 Discount
Get your hands on the best cordless vacuum you can buy without paying full price.
If you're still using a traditional vacuum cleaner, consider swapping it out for this lightweight, versatile cordless option instead. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 hands-down the best cordless model on the market, but right now Amazon has cut the cost by $81, meaning you can get one for your home for only $219.
Tidying up can be a real chore, but with the right tools on-hand, you can simplify the process and save yourself some time, too. Cordless models are easy to maneuver, which can help you clean hard to reach spots and move quickly from one area to another. Plus, snagging a great model doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. You can nab our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner, the Tineco Pure One S11, for $81 less right now at Amazon, which means you'll pay just $219 for your new vacuum. But this deal could end at any time, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.
This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.
