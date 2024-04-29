Now's the Time to Snag Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum at an $81 Discount

Tidying up can be a real chore, but with the right tools on-hand, you can simplify the process and save yourself some time, too. Cordless models are easy to maneuver, which can help you clean hard to reach spots and move quickly from one area to another. Plus, snagging a great model doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. You can nab our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner, the Tineco Pure One S11, for $81 less right now at Amazon, which means you'll pay just $219 for your new vacuum. But this deal could end at any time, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.

This Tineco deal is a good one, but you can also check out our full roundup of the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.

