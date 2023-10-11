X
Nike Is Having a Huge Sale. Here's How to Take Advantage of the Savings

Grab a cozy hoodie for fall or overhaul your entire closet with Nike gear during this massive sale.

Nike has everything you need to step out in style year-round, and it's currently running a big fall sale offering up to 60% off plus an additional 20% off select styles with code ULTIMATE. The popular sports brand carries a huge selection of hoodies and track suits, which are perfect for fall and winter as things start getting colder. Nike also has sneakers and all your gym and summer gear as well -- in case you're looking to stock up early for next year. It really doesn't matter what your style is, you're sure to find something that suits you.

nike-pegasus-running-shoes
Finish Line

Nike

Get the Pegasus 40 SE men's running shoes

See at Nike

As mentioned, Nike is offering up to 60% off select styles, including these Pegasus 40 SE running shoes. These start from $83 and you can get an additional 20% off with the code ULTIMATE.

Nike

Save $24 on select women's Air Force 1

See at Nike

You can also save $24 on select women's Air Force 1 sneakers. These have become popular over the years and depending on the color or style you're looking for, they can be pricey. However, this sale gets you a little closer to securing your new pair. Don't forget to add that extra 20% off with the code ULTIMATE.

nike
Nike

Nike

Get the women's Jordan Flight Fleece for $74

See at Nike

The Jordan Flight Fleece is so light and comfortable, it's perfect for everyday wear. Right now, you can grab it for just $74.

nike-mid-77-kids.png
Nike/CNET

Nike

$30 off the Blazer Mid '77 little kids shoes

See at Nike

Want to kit your tot out with some new kicks? Several styles are on sale at Nike including the Mid Blazer Mid '77 little kids shoes, down to $55 when you use code ULTIMATE during checkout. 

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Nike and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

