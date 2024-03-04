New NordVPN Deal Offers Discounted Plans and 3 Free Months of Service for a Friend

If you want strong protection online and a tool that will help you maintain your privacy while maintaining solid connectivity, you should seriously consider investing in one of the best VPN services on the market. While some options can get pretty pricey, you can sometimes score a great deal that makes a subscription more affordable.

NordVPN has earned a spot on our list of the best VPNs on the market several years running, thanks to its uncompromised connection speed and security, and right now you can snag a two year subscription at a massive discount, with some plans marked down by as much as 64%. Plus, NordVPN will send you a coupon for an extra three months that you can either use toward your own plan or gift to someone else. This offer is available now through March 20.

Sign up for NordVPN's Standard two-year package and you'll pay $95.76, bringing the cost down to $3.99 per month, a 51% savings. Upgrade to Plus and it will set you back $119.76, the equivalent of $4.99 per month, saving you 52%. If you're interested in the Ultimate plan, you'll get a 64% discount off the regular price, making the total for two years $167.76, which works out to be $6.99 per month. All of these prices are based on a two-year plan, so the discount applies in cart and you are expected to pay the full price up front.

There are no current discounts on Nord's month-to-month plans. However, if you're looking for less commitment upfront, you can save up to 59% on yearly plans, with the one-year Ultimate plan coming in at $95.88, or $8 per month. Right now, you can also find a sale happening over at NordPass, a secure digital password management system in the same family as NordVPN and NordLayer.

It's worth mentioning that NordVPN suffered a limited data breach in 2018, though no user ID or secure info was involved. The company has since conducted extensive security audits. Also of note, in February 2022, NordVPN and Surfshark announced the two companies were merging. Currently, both VPN companies continue to operate autonomously. To learn more about these events and how they impact services, check out our NordVPN review.