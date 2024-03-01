Nab This Loaded Meater Madness Bundle for Just $146 While You Can

March Madness is charging in, and with it comes a horde of hungry sports fans cheering on their favorite teams. Whether you're hosting game day watch parties or just want to upgrade your kitchen tools ahead of grilling season, now's your chance to score everything you'll need to get the job done right.

Right now, Meater is knocking $60 off the cost of the Meater Madness bundle, which includes the Meater 2 Plus meat thermometer, Meat Church Holy Cow rub, BBQ mitts, and a Meater hanger and towel, bringing the price to just $146. And shipping is free. You can take advantage of this offer now through March 31, while supplies last. However, there's a limited amount, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on these savings.

This bundle is a stellar deal for anyone looking to invest in a solid meat thermometer. As mentioned, it includes the Meater 2 Plus, which is waterproof and can handle up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you use it to deep fry, sear, sous vide and more -- it can even handle open flame grilling. (Read our hands-on with the Meater 2 Plus.)

It has a smart temp multi-sensor which will help you know when your meat is thoroughly cooked, and it has long-range Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, so you can keep your eye on your meat from afar while you catch the game. And in a pinch, just a 5-minute charge will give you up to 2 hours of cooking time. Fifteen minutes of charging will provide you with 12 hours of cook time. Best of all, the thermometer is dishwasher safe, so cleanup will be a breeze.

Since the Meater 2 Plus goes for $130 on its own, you're essentially paying only $16 more for everything else included in this awesome bundle. So, if you're looking for a way to upgrade your grilling game, grab the Meater Madness bundle before the clock runs out.