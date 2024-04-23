X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Nab a Massive $110 Discount on the Impressive Ninja Foodi Smart XL

Add this versatile 6-in-1 device that can grill, air fry, roast, bake and more to your kitchen arsenal and make meal prep a breeze.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL is displayed against a yellow background.
Ninja/CNET

Calling all would-be chefs! If you're looking to rethink how you feed the family, you won't want to miss this deal. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL is a highly versatile device lets you grill, air fry, roast, bake, broil or dehydrate with one simple system, and right now you can have it at a steal with this massive $110 discount at Amazon. That brings the cost down to just $170. Best Buy has price matched this deal, but we're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend you act sooner rather than later to lock in this price. 

See at Amazon

This small kitchen appliance can make cooking easier thanks to its easy push-button design. There are four protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels to help you achieve the results you want. And with the included Foodi smart thermometer, you'll be sure your food is cooked evenly throughout, every time. Plus, it has a very large grill grate that can fit up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs, which should be plenty of room for whatever you're planning. And when you're finished, the removable grill grate, crisper basket and cooking pot are all dishwasher safe, which makes for easy cleanup. 

And for more discounts on upgrades for the home, check out our roundup of smart home deals featuring smart thermostats, lighting, speakers and more. 