Nab a Massive $110 Discount on the Impressive Ninja Foodi Smart XL

Calling all would-be chefs! If you're looking to rethink how you feed the family, you won't want to miss this deal. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL is a highly versatile device lets you grill, air fry, roast, bake, broil or dehydrate with one simple system, and right now you can have it at a steal with this massive $110 discount at Amazon. That brings the cost down to just $170. Best Buy has price matched this deal, but we're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend you act sooner rather than later to lock in this price.

This small kitchen appliance can make cooking easier thanks to its easy push-button design. There are four protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels to help you achieve the results you want. And with the included Foodi smart thermometer, you'll be sure your food is cooked evenly throughout, every time. Plus, it has a very large grill grate that can fit up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs, which should be plenty of room for whatever you're planning. And when you're finished, the removable grill grate, crisper basket and cooking pot are all dishwasher safe, which makes for easy cleanup.

