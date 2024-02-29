Nab a 3-Quart Air Fryer for Just $15 With This Incredible Deal

Air fryers continue to be popular tools for everything from quick snacks to full meals. Not only do they cut down on the unhealthy oils of traditional frying methods, but they're fast, hassle-free and easy to clean. If you've been holding out on scoring one of these small kitchen appliances, now's the time to take the leap. Best Buy has slashed the price of the Bella Pro Series 3-quart analog air fryer by $35, meaning you'll pay just $15 to snag one for yourself. But you only have today, Feb. 29, to take advantage of this incredible offer, so make your purchase soon if you want to lock in that price.

For $15, you're not getting the most advanced air fryer in the world, but this model is easy to use, with an analog knob to set the time and a separate dial for temperature settings. Plus, it has a 60-minute automatic shut-off so you'll never overcook your meal. That makes it a great option for afternoon snacks. But with its 2.5-pound capacity, you can actually cook enough to feed between two and four people when you want an easy meal. It reaches temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook a wide variety of foods. And because both the nonstick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe, cleanup should be a breeze.

