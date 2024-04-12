Nab a $143 Discount on This Ultra Affordable Robot Vacuum

Keeping up with regular chores can really eat into whatever limited free time you've got in your busy schedule. That's why more and more people are opting for robot vacuums these days. Roomba is one of the most well-known brands on the market, and right now, you can score the iRobot Roomba i1 robot vacuum for just $126 at Walmart. That's a whopping $143 off the list price. With no expiration date listed, this offer could disappear at any time, so be quick to avoid disappointment and make spring cleaning a breeze.

This model has more powerful suction than previous Roomba models, as well as dual multi-surface rubber brushes that get up all the mess without getting tangled with pet hair. Between the Dirt Detect Technology, which automatically puts in extra effort on those extra grungy places, scheduling capabilities to let you clean when you're out and about and the personalized cleaning suggestions this vacuum offers as it learns and adapts to your routines, this is a solid robot vacuum for budget-conscious buyers. You can even integrate it seamlessly into your Google ecosystem.

It's also compatible with the Clean Base automatic dirt disposal dock (sold separately), so you don't have to empty it for up to 60 days. But you can always integrate that later. We doubt this offer will stick around for long, so act soon if you're interested. Your floors and schedule will thank you later (your wallet will thank you now).

