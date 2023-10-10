My Favorite Meat Thermometer Has 20% Off This Prime Day

As the writer of most of the best grill articles here on CNET, I spend a lot of time grilling, smoking and generally cooking various meats. One of the most important tools you can have when grilling meat is a good thermometer. I was given the Meater Plus for my birthday, and it has been one of the best gifts I've ever gotten. This Prime Day -- or Prime Big Deal Days as Amazon is calling it -- all the Meater probes are 20% off, so you can the Meater Plus for just $80.

The Meater Plus is a Bluetooth-connected meat probe that can be left inside the meat as it's cooking. It helps produce consistently good food and lets you choose the level of doneness for any given piece of meat using the Meater app. The App has a lot of presets that make cooking meats a breeze, including a neat feature that tells you when to take the meat off the heat and how long you should leave it resting before carving. The app also allows for more than one probe to be connected so you can keep an eye on various cuts as needed. Or you can pick up the Meater Block -- also on sale this Prime Day -- which has four probes and a standalone screen for keeping an eye on your times.

While I can't say I use my Meater Plus every day, I can say I use it at least three times a week. I use it for work, to time how long it takes meat to cook in the grills I'm testing, and I use it to cook steaks and roast pork for my family. It's a fantastic tool in your cooking arsenal, and with a 20% discount, it's worth grabbing one today.