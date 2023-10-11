My Favorite Game This Year Is on Sale for Prime Day

When I heard about Hogwarts Legacy, I'll admit, I was a little skeptical. New games are pricey, and games based on movies are hit or miss. But my brother bought it and seemed to be having some fun, so I decided to take the plunge. And now I just can't seem to put my controller down.

If you like Harry Potter and you like open-world games, this is for you. If you don't really care for Harry Potter, but you like open-world games with a magical spin on things, then this game could still be for you. To be honest, you don't even need to know anything about Harry Potter at all to have fun with this game. The game's setting takes place in a much earlier, less modern time period of the wizarding world we know and love. No Dumbledore or Lord Voldemort to be found here. This game features its own characters and plot.

If exploring a massive castle, flying over villages and casting explosive fire spells at anything that moves sounds like a good time to you, then you'll most likely love Hogwarts Legacy just as much as I do. And it's on sale for Prime Day for $54.99.