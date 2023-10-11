X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

My Favorite Game This Year Is on Sale for Prime Day

You don't need to know anything about Harry Potter to have a great time in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy.

drolet-sarah-headshot.png
drolet-sarah-headshot.png
Sarah Drolet Associate Writer
Sarah Drolet is an associate writer at CNET covering home energy, residential solar power and emerging energy technology. She previously wrote about home and moving-related topics for MYMOVE. Sarah graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in communications.
See full bio
Sarah Drolet
hogwarts legacy Playstation 5 box on a blue background
Portkey Games

When I heard about Hogwarts Legacy, I'll admit, I was a little skeptical. New games are pricey, and games based on movies are hit or miss. But my brother bought it and seemed to be having some fun, so I decided to take the plunge. And now I just can't seem to put my controller down.  

See at Amazon

If you like Harry Potter and you like open-world games, this is for you. If you don't really care for Harry Potter, but you like open-world games with a magical spin on things, then this game could still be for you. To be honest, you don't even need to know anything about Harry Potter at all to have fun with this game. The game's setting takes place in a much earlier, less modern time period of the wizarding world we know and love. No Dumbledore or Lord Voldemort to be found here. This game features its own characters and plot. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If exploring a massive castle, flying over villages and casting explosive fire spells at anything that moves sounds like a good time to you, then you'll most likely love Hogwarts Legacy just as much as I do. And it's on sale for Prime Day for $54.99.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023