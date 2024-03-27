My Favorite Budget 3D Printer Is an Absolute Bargain Right Now at Just $249

When I reviewed the Bambu Lab A1 Mini I was amazed at how good it was at the price point it was at. The quality is on point, the speed is excellent, and the price was just right for a printer of this size. All these reasons make it one of the best budget 3D printers available today. Now Bambu Lab is offering $50 off, bringing the price for the 3D printer down to just $249 making it impossible to ignore.

As a stand-alone printer, the A1 mini is nearly perfect for beginners. I know that's a big statement but it is true. You can lift it out of the box and have your first 3D model printing in under 10 minutes. No fuss, no stress, just excellent quality in moments. It has an app to help you monitor the progress of each print and you can use the app to find other models to print too. The really cool feature the A1 has though is the ability to add a color system so you can print four colors at once.

James Bricknell / CNET

To create models as stunning as my pumpkin friend up there you will need the AMS lite attachment for the A1 Mini that normally retails for $250 on its own. You can get it as a bundle though, and even the bundle is discounted right now. That means you can get the A1 Mini and the 4-color AMS Lite for just $399. That's a saving of $60 off the normal bundle and $100 off if you bought the two separately.

Whichever you choose, the bundle or the standalone A1, you are getting a staggeringly good machine for an amount of money I wouldn't have thought possible even five years ago. If you are thinking of getting into 3D printing or would like to get one as a gift, The A1 Mini is the perfect choice, and at this price, it's the easiest thing to recommend.

If the A1 looks a little small for you, but still want a good bargain, check out our 3D printer deals page. There's plenty to choose from over there.