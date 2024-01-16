My Best Buy Members Can Grab This Xbox Gaming Headset for $100 Today

Whether you're an avid gamer or a casual enthusiast, investing in a quality over-ear headset can help you stay focused on gameplay, distraction-free. Right now Best Buy has slashed the price of the SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset for Xbox by $100 for My Best Buy Plus and Total rewards members, which is half off its usual price and brings the cost to just $100. That's a great price on one of our favorite Xbox headsets for 2024. This offer expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

This headset has active noise cancellation and a built-in retractable noise canceling microphone, so you won't have to worry about background noise when you're connecting with your friends online. It also has an adjustable headband that ensures the fit is comfortable for long gaming sessions. This headset works with Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One. Plus, it offers up to 20 hours of battery life per charge and a range of up to 30 feet so you can sit where you're comfortable or grab a snack without losing connection. And because it has Bluetooth connectivity, you can mix in audio from another device if you feel like it.

If you're not a My Best Buy member yet, you can read more information about the program and sign up to take advantage of this deal. It's also worth noting that if you decide not to join today, you can still score this headset at a smaller discount of $50, which brings the cost to $150.

Looking for more Xbox gear? Be sure to check out our roundup of other Xbox deals happening now to save on consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories.