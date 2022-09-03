This 3-Day Sale Offers Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More

Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it's manufactured many different Surface styles. at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. Some of these are in new condition, but most are refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces.

Check out some of the best deals below and be sure to act quickly if you're interested in any of them, as select options have already sold out.

Woot Get a cover and Microsoft Surface Pen when you purchase this Surface 3 for just $250 (64GB version with no keyboard) or $170 (64GB version with keyboard). It weighs just under 1.5 pounds and comes with Dolby audio.

Woot The Surface Pro 4 has upgraded features like a 10-point multitouch 2736x1824-pixel resolution. This two-in-one tablet runs Windows and Office without any lags, and the Surface Pen glides across this device. It's in new (open box) condition.

Screenshot/Microsoft While it's not the newest model, the original Surface Duo phone is still a great option for those who want a mini PC in their pocket. It offers two screens so you can use different apps at the same time, and it's far cheaper than it's been before. The unlocked phone is in new condition during this sale.



