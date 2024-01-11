Make Up That Guest Bed With Brooklinen's Luxury Linens and Towels, Now Up to 15% Off
From sheet sets to towels to cozy robes, Brooklinen has some decent discounts on quality linens and bedding accessories.
Whether you're expecting overnight guests or you're overdue for a linen refresh, one of our favorite bedding brands is having a sale right now. Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, is having a big sale on its bestselling items. Luxe Sateen sheets, Super-Plush towels and more are discounted up to 15%. Be sure to use the code COMFORT15 at checkout to secure the discount. But don't wait too long, this deal won't last long.
CNET rated Brooklinen's Down Comforter as the best comforter for cooler temperatures in 2024, and right now, you can get that exact comforter in a queen size for $322, a $57 price cut. Pair it with the queen-sized Luxe Sateen Core sheet set, which is currently discounted from $199 to $169. Or get a set of Brooklinen's Super-Plush bath towels, which are marked down from $79 to $67, with some last-call colors for just $40. Even the ultra-soft Super-Plush robe is on sale, currently $101 versus the regular price of $119. And if you're on the hunt for even bigger bargains, be sure to take a peek at Brooklinen's Last Call page, where you'll find more savings of up to 75% off on final sale items including duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, robes and more.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Add CNET Shopping