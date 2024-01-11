Make Up That Guest Bed With Brooklinen's Luxury Linens and Towels, Now Up to 15% Off

Whether you're expecting overnight guests or you're overdue for a linen refresh, one of our favorite bedding brands is having a sale right now. Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, is having a big sale on its bestselling items. Luxe Sateen sheets, Super-Plush towels and more are discounted up to 15%. Be sure to use the code COMFORT15 at checkout to secure the discount. But don't wait too long, this deal won't last long.

CNET rated Brooklinen's Down Comforter as the best comforter for cooler temperatures in 2024, and right now, you can get that exact comforter in a queen size for $322, a $57 price cut. Pair it with the queen-sized Luxe Sateen Core sheet set, which is currently discounted from $199 to $169. Or get a set of Brooklinen's Super-Plush bath towels, which are marked down from $79 to $67, with some last-call colors for just $40. Even the ultra-soft Super-Plush robe is on sale, currently $101 versus the regular price of $119. And if you're on the hunt for even bigger bargains, be sure to take a peek at Brooklinen's Last Call page, where you'll find more savings of up to 75% off on final sale items including duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, robes and more.